FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aena prospectus filing postponed - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 24, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Aena prospectus filing postponed - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The filing of state-owned Spanish airport operator Aena’s planned initial public offering, initially due on Friday, will be delayed, a spokesman for the company said.

He declined to say when the prospectus would now be filed.

Separately, a spokeswoman for Spain’s stock market regulator told Reuters Aena had not yet provided all the necessary information for the prospectus to be given the watchdog’s green light.

“Legally they have to bring a series of documents and they haven’t presented all of them,” she said. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Ruano; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.