Aena prospectus filing postponed - spokesman

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The filing of state-owned Spanish airport operator Aena’s planned initial public offering, initially due on Friday, will be delayed, a spokesman for the company said.

He declined to say when the prospectus would now be filed.

Separately, a spokeswoman for Spain’s stock market regulator told Reuters Aena had not yet provided all the necessary information for the prospectus to be given the watchdog’s green light.

“Legally they have to bring a series of documents and they haven’t presented all of them,” she said. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Ruano; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)