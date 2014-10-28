Spain says no going back on AENA IPO

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain said on Tuesday there was no going back on the partial privatisation of airport operator AENA but market conditions had to be taken into account.

The price range for the listing was “more than reasonable” at 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), said Alvaro Nadal, senior economic adviser to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, speaking at a conference in Madrid. (Reporting by Sarah White Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Potter)