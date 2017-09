MADRID, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish airports group Aena opened at 66 euros ($75) per share on Wednesday in their first day of public trade, 12 percent up on the initial public offering price of 58 euros per share.

The opening price values all of Aena at 9.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)