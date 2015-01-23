Spain's Aena valued at up to 55 euro/shr-prospectus

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish airports operator Aena will be sold at a price of between 43 euros and 55 euros ($48-$62) per share in its initial public offering, according to the offer prospectus published by Spain’s stock market commission on Friday.

That range implies a maximum valuation of the company of 8.25 billion euros ($9.28 billion), higher than initially expected as reported by Reuters on Thursday.

Aena is selling up to 49 percent of its shares, or 73.5 million shares, with 31.5 million shares in principle set aside for core shareholders and another 42 million shares for institutions and individual shareholders.

The final price will be set on Feb. 9. ($1 = 0.8883 euros) ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary and Robert Hetz; Editing by Paul Day)