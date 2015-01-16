FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Aena posts strong 9-month earnings ahead of market debut
#Industrials
January 16, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Aena posts strong 9-month earnings ahead of market debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena’s revenues rose 6.3 percent to 2.39 billion euros ($2.78 billion) in the first nine months of last year from a year earlier, the company said on Friday, ahead of a planned listing on the Madrid stock exchange in February.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 15.5 percent to 1.46 billion euros in the period. The earnings will have an impact on the pricing of the stock market listing, where the company plans to sell 49 percent of its shares.

Earnings were boosted by a rise in airport traffic as Spain’s economy picked up and an increase in revenues from duty-free shops.

The Spanish government had initially aimed to list the group in November but delayed the process because of volatile market conditions. It is expected to give the official green light to the operation in the next few days.

The share listing was originally worth an estimated $10 billion. New details on the valuation are expected soon. ($1 = 0.8598 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
