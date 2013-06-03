FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 3, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

Abertis says in talks with AENA over Luton Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 3 (Reuters) - Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is in talks with Spanish airport operator AENA over the sale of its 90 percent stake in London Luton Airport, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Media reports over the weekend said AENA, which currently holds a 10 percent stake in Luton, had exercised its right to bid for Abertis’s holding.

On Monday, Spanish newspaper Expansion said AENA was teaming up with French insurer AXA to bid for Luton, valued at more than 400 million euros ($518 million).

AENA declined to comment.

