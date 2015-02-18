FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's TCI takes 6.7 percent stake in Spanish airport operator Aena
February 18, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

UK's TCI takes 6.7 percent stake in Spanish airport operator Aena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI) took a 6.7 percent stake in last week’s listing of Spanish airport operator Aena to become the biggest shareholder after the state, stock market data showed on Wednesday.

The 3.88 billion euro ($4.4 billion) sale, Europe’s largest initial public offering (IPO) since Glencore raised 7.1 billion euros in 2011, is seen as a vote of confidence in Spain’s economic recovery.

Aena shares were trading at 76.5 euros per share at 0925 GMT, up 2 percent and more than a 30 percent premium to their offer price of 58 euros.

Britain’s TCI is the only would-be core investor to take a significant stake in the company after the listing price was raised due to heavy demand. The state holds a 51 percent stake in the firm.

$1 = 0.8765 euros Reporting by Robert Hetz; writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Paul Day and Jason Neely

