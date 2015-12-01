FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Passenger numbers up 8 pct at Spain's Aena in November
December 1, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Passenger numbers up 8 pct at Spain's Aena in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Airport operator Aena saw passenger numbers at its 46 Spanish airports rise by 8 percent to 13 million in November compared with the same month last year, the 25th consecutive month of increases, the Public Works Ministry said on Tuesday.

That compared with a 7.8 percent rise in October.

Aena said in July it expected passenger numbers to rise by 4 percent this year. November figures contributed to a 5.5 percent annual increase in the first 11 months of the year.

Spain, with a tourist sector worth around 11 percent of its economy, has registered a record number of visitors this year, seeing some 6.5 million foreign travellers in October, up 9.7 percent from last year, according to the Industry Ministry. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Potter)

