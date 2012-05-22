FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bridgepoint plans Aenova drugs group sale -sources
May 22, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Bridgepoint plans Aenova drugs group sale -sources

Simon Meads, Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Private equity group Bridgepoint has picked Morgan Stanley to sell Aenova, hoping to pull in more than 400 million euros ($510 million) for the German vitamins and generic prescription drugs maker, two people familiar with the situation said.

The auction of Aenova is planned to kick off in the autumn, the people said, and is expected to attract rival vitamin makers such as German chemicals group BASF and Dutch supplements maker DSM, as well as private equity firms.

Bridgepoint was unavailable for comment. Aenova and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

