Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aeolian Investment Fund SA :

* Announces cash return 0.13 euros per share to shareholders, due to capital decrease by 1,453,140 euros

* Says now the share capital amounts to 12,519,360 euros divided to 11,178,000 shares Source text: bit.ly/1rSZwHC

