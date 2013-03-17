FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese retailer Aeon eyes Daiei takeover- Yomiuri
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

Japanese retailer Aeon eyes Daiei takeover- Yomiuri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s top retailer Aeon Co Ltd is considering taking over its rival Daiei Inc by offering to buy the 29 percent of Daiei shares held by trading house Marubeni Corp, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday.

The prospective purchase could cost about 10 billion yen ($105.15 million), Yomiuri reported without identifying sources.

Aeon, which currently holds a 20 percent stake in Daiei, aims to finalise the deal with Marubeni by April, Yomiuri said. ($1 = 95.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.