Aeon H1 profits fall 7.5 pct, keeps annual forecast
October 12, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Aeon H1 profits fall 7.5 pct, keeps annual forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s top supermarket operator Aeon Co booked a 7.5 percent drop in first half operating profit as sales at supermarkets and convenience stores struggled, but the firm retained its full-year profit forecast.

Aeon, which ranks second to Japan’s top general retailer, Seven & I Holdings Co in terms of market capitalisation and competes with Seiyu, the Japanese arm of Wal-Mart Stores , posted on Friday a March-August operating profit of 70.6 billion yen ($899 million).

That fell short of a median estimate of 81.13 billion yen in a poll of 13 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

