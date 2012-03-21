FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Japan retailer Aeon likely to post record pretax profit-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Aeon Co likely topped 210 billion yen ($2.51 billion) in group pretax profit for the fiscal year ended last month, climbing 15 percent to a new high helped by strong sales of its store-brand products, the Nikkei reported.

Group operating revenue likely rose to nearly 5.2 trillion yen, overtaking Seven & I Holdings Co to become the biggest retailer in Japan by sales, the business daily reported.

The retail group has expanded the proportion of store-brand offerings, which cost less to advertise and deliver high margins, helping boost supermarket earnings, the Nikkei said.

Aeon Retail Co, which operates the group’s general merchandise stores, likely saw a second straight year of growth in same-store sales with a 0.3 percent rise, the newspaper added.

