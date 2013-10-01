FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aeon to raise about 90 bln yen from REIT launch - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2013 / 6:07 PM / in 4 years

Aeon to raise about 90 bln yen from REIT launch - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd plans to raise about 90 billion yen ($917 million) by listing a commercial-property REIT on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) as early as next month, the Nikkei said on Tuesday.

Aeon would raise around 170 billion yen by bank borrowing and the REIT’s listing, which would be the third-biggest debut by a Japanese REIT this year, the business daily said.

More than 15 Aeon properties, including its biggest Aeon LakeTown mall in Saitama Prefecture and shopping centers in Malaysia, would be sold to the REIT and then leased back, the Nikkei said.

Use from the proceeds would be used to open new stores, the daily said. ($1 = 98.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.