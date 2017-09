TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A unit of Japanese retailer Aeon Co will raise up to 94.5 billion yen ($956 million) by listing a real estate investment trust (REIT) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 22, DealWatch reported on Thursday. ($1 = 98.8650 Japanese yen) (Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)