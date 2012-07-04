FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Aeon scores 9 pct Q1 profit rise, keeps full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Aeon scores 9 pct Q1 profit rise, keeps full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Aeon Co booked a 9.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday on higher sales of private-brand and energy efficient goods at its general merchandise and grocery stores, and stuck to its forecast for a record profit in its business year to next February.

Many general retailers in Japan are expecting record profits this year as they take steps to combat chronic deflation, such as by cutting advertising, reducing unprofitable sales areas and expanding their selection of higher-profit private-label goods.

Aeon, which ranks second to Japan’s top general retailer Seven & I Holdings Co in terms of market capitalisation and competes with Seiyu, the Japan arm of Wal-Mart Stores , posted a March-May operating profit of 30.9 billion yen ($386.88 million).

Japan’s top supermarket operator kept its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged at 210-220 billion yen, in line with the average estimate of 217.4 billion yen in a poll of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Aeon have fallen about 5 percent in the year to date, underperforming a close to 8 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.