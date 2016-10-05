FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Japan's Aeon says H1 profit flat as consumer spending stalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aeon Co, Japan's biggest retailer by sales, on Wednesday said first-half operating profit was flat compared with a year ago as consumer spending stalled.

Operating profit for the six months ending Aug. 31 rose 0.1 percent to 72.4 billion yen ($703.60 million) compared with a profit of 72.3 billion yen a year earlier.

The big box retailer maintained its operating profit forecast for the full year ending Feb. 28 at 190 billion yen. Eleven analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters forecast an average operating profit of 188 billion yen for the twelve months.

$1 = 102.9000 yen Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
