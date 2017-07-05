TOKYO, July 5 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a 11.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, boosted by improved performance at its struggling general merchandising stores.

Operating profit reached 36.6 billion yen ($323.18 million)for the three months through May. That compared with a 35.2 billion yen average of three analysts polled by a Thomson Reuters.

The supermarket operator reiterated its operating profit forecast for the year ending Feb. 28 at 195 billion yen, versus the 198.9 billion yen average of nine analyst estimates. ($1 = 113.2500 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)