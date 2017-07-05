* Q1 op profit Y36.6 bln, beats estimates
* Keeps FY forecast at Y195 bln
* Profit boost from restructured subsidiaries
TOKYO, July 5 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's
largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a 11.4 percent
rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, boosted by
improved performance at its struggling general merchandising
stores.
Operating profit reached 36.6 billion yen ($323.18
million)for the three months through May. That compared with a
35.2 billion yen average of three analysts polled by a Thomson
Reuters.
The supermarket operator reiterated its operating profit
forecast for the year ending Feb. 28 at 195 billion yen, versus
the 198.9 billion yen average of nine analyst estimates.
With its general merchandising stores struggling, Aeon is
trying to boost sales of its higher-margin own-brand food,
clothing and furniture lines.
The company has been restructuring its Daiei and Aeon Retail
subsidiaries as it works towards its 290 billion yen operating
profit target for the fiscal year ending February 2020.
Competition is rising from Japan's ubiquitous convenience
stores, which have cut prices on a range of everyday items to
tempt shoppers away from supermarkets.
The earnings performance of major Japanese retailers such as
Aeon are closely watched for signs of change in consumer
spending.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of
nationwide price trends, remained unchanged in June on a year
earlier.
($1 = 113.2500 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)