FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Japan's Aeon posts 5.6 pct rise in nine-month operating profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 11, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 7 months ago

Japan's Aeon posts 5.6 pct rise in nine-month operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aeon Co, Japan's biggest retailer by sales, on Wednesday said operating profit in the nine months to Nov. 30 rose 5.6 percent from a year ago on increased sales from supermarkets, drug stores and discount outlets.

The retailer reiterated its operating profit forecast for the year ending Feb. 28 at 190 billion yen. Nine analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters forecast an average operating profit of 185 billion yen for the twelve months. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.