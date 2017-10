TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s No.2 general retailer Aeon Corp said on Monday it will take a 50 percent stake in the Japan business of British supermarket giant Tesco Plc for a nominal sum.

Tesco, the world’s third-biggest retailer, put its loss-making Japanese business up for sale last August, ending an eight-year attempt to break into a retail market that has proved tough for foreign retailers to crack.