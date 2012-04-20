FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AEP earnings rise, company withdraws year forecast
April 20, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AEP earnings rise, company withdraws year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co Inc posted higher first-quarter earnings as growing demand from its industrial customers and higher retail rates in several areas helped offset weak weather-related energy consumption.

The company, which owns regulated utility operations in 11 states, also said it has withdrawn its previous profit per share forecast of $3.05 to $3.25 for 2012 because of regulatory moves in Ohio.

First-quarter net earnings rose to $389 million, or 80 cents per share, from $353 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue slipped 2 percent to $3.6 billion.

