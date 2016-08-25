Berry Plastics to buy AEP Industries

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Berry Plastics Group Inc said it would buy flexible plastic packaging films maker AEP Industries Inc in a deal valued at $765 million, including debt.

Based on Berry Plastics' close on Aug. 23, AEP shareholders will receive either $110 in cash or 2.5011 shares of Berry Plastics for each AEP share.

Upon closing of the stock and cash deal, AEP shareholders will own about 5 percent of Berry Plastics on a fully diluted basis, the plastic packaging products maker said on Thursday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)