a year ago
Berry Plastics to buy AEP Industries
August 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Berry Plastics to buy AEP Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Berry Plastics Group Inc said it would buy flexible plastic packaging films maker AEP Industries Inc in a deal valued at $765 million, including debt.

Based on Berry Plastics' close on Aug. 23, AEP shareholders will receive either $110 in cash or 2.5011 shares of Berry Plastics for each AEP share.

Upon closing of the stock and cash deal, AEP shareholders will own about 5 percent of Berry Plastics on a fully diluted basis, the plastic packaging products maker said on Thursday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

