FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lawsuit accuses auditors, lawyers of aiding Aequitas fraud
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 15, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Lawsuit accuses auditors, lawyers of aiding Aequitas fraud

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Investors who lost more than $44 million on securities sold by Oregon-based Aequitas Management have sued Deloitte & Touche, TD Ameritrade and several other professional services firms for allegedly aiding the shuttered investment company in an elaborate fraud.

Filed on Thursday in Oregon state court, the lawsuit said defendants gave Aequitas an appearance of credibility, helping it and dozens of interrelated companies conceal their precarious financial condition and a heavy concentration of risky student loan debt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aWtLl3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.