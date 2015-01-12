Breakingviews: IAG can pay more for Aer Lingus

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) can pay more than the 1.3 billion euros it is dangling before Irish rival Aer Lingus. The proposed price barely covers the value of the Dublin-based airline’s fleet, its slots at London Heathrow airport and its net cash. IAG cannot expect to get a decent operating business thrown in for free.

On one view, the improved proposal of 2.4 euros per share - 10 cents more than IAG’s first proposal in mid-December - appears good enough. It’s a 32 percent markup on the target’s share price on the day before the possibility of a bid became public, and an even higher premium to the average share price over the three months before.

But Aer Lingus’ recent market value is not the best benchmark for assessing the take-out price. It is affected by a dispute between main shareholder Ryanair and regulators who want the low-cost carrier to reduce its 29.9 percent stake to below 5 percent. The uncertainty over the when and how of Ryanair’s potential exit weighed on Aer Lingus’ stock. Moreover, the Irish government’s 25.1 percent stake means the free-float is thin and trading illiquid.

A higher premium can be justified on fundamentals. Aer Lingus’ fleet of Airbus aircraft have a book value of 660 million euros. The carrier holds 23 daily starting and landing rights at London Heathrow, British Airway’s main hub, which have an estimated market value of 250 million pounds (320 million euros), based on Breakingviews calculations.

Factor in about 400 million euros of net cash, and the carrier’s inherent value stands at about 1.4 billion euros. Its profitable and growing operations deserve a further markup. The Dublin-based airline boasts strong growth in transatlantic flights, has a lean cost base and eked out an average operating margin of 3.9 percent over the last decade. HSBC analysts expect the margin to rise to 6.8 percent by 2015.

For IAG, the deal is a good strategic fit and a hedge against further delays of Heathrow expansion. Aer Lingus’ board is showing some welcome resolve in rejecting the proposals so far. It can hold out for something between 2.5 euros and three euros a share.

CONTEXT NEWS

- International Airlines Group, owner of British Airways, said on Jan. 9 that Aer Lingus had rejected a revised all-cash takeover proposal that valued the Irish airline at 2.4 euros per share or 1.3 billion euros.

- “There can be no certainty that any further proposal or offer will be forthcoming,” IAG said.

- IAG, which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia, made a 2.3 euros-a-share proposal in December.

- Aer Lingus shares fell about 5 percent to 2.37 euros in early European trading on Jan. 12.

Aer Lingus rejects revised approach from BA owner

