Breakingviews: BA owner's new pitch to Aer Lingus is nearly there

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cabin crew, prepare for landing. The third overture by British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) to Aer Lingus is still not overly generous, with IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh moving just 11 percent from his original position. But given the conditions Ireland is likely to impose, this 1.36 billion euro proposal might be enough for the Irish carrier’s board to start serious talks.

The new pitch is 2.55 euros per share, including a dividend. On first blush, that doesn’t look too helpful. It’s some way below the 3.10 euros Citigroup analysts reckon IAG could afford to pay, or the 2.80 euros HSBC’s team has as its price target. The total equity value is only 300 million euros more than the book value of Aer Lingus’ fleet and its 400 million euros of net cash. The combined group could also benefit from increased sales and lower costs: Citi thinks synergies could hit 50 to 100 million euros a year.

There’s also Aer Lingus’ valuable portfolio of 23 slots at London Heathrow. Based on historic prices at which takeoff and landing rights have traded, the most desirable of these could alone be worth 20 million euros.

However, reality is considerably more complicated. Dublin owns 25.1 percent of Aer Lingus. It will probably insist a new owner keeps using the slots for routes to Ireland. If IAG can’t reassign the slots to more profitable long-haul connections, they will be worth somewhat less. Antitrust authorities could also weigh in, given BA’s power at Heathrow and limited competition on Irish routes, further denting the business case for IAG. And revenue synergies are always suspect.

Aer Lingus has some good tailwinds: a lean cost base, a strong balance sheet, a fast-growing long-haul business to America and Canada, low oil prices, and an improving domestic economy. But a standalone company could take quite a long time to realise the same value for shareholders; in November the stock was at 1.70 euros. The best route for Aer Lingus’ board might be to push for one last sweetener.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The board of Aer Lingus is considering an improved 1.36 billion euro ($1.52 billion) takeover proposal from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG). This is the third attempt by the owner of British Airways to buy its Irish rival.

- The Irish carrier said on Jan. 26 the new proposal was worth 2.55 euros per share, up from a previous 2.40 euros. The latest proposal from IAG, which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia, includes 2.50 euros per share in cash plus a dividend of 0.05 euros per share. It is conditional on the backing of Ryanair and the Irish state, who own 29.9 percent and 25 percent respectively of Aer Lingus.

- Shares in Aer Lingus rose 1.5 percent to 2.38 euros in morning trading on Jan. 26. They are up 33 percent since mid-December, before the first reports about a potential IAG offer were published. Shares in London-listed IAG rose 3.1 percent to 552.5 pence a share.