FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aer Lingus says considering new bid from BA-owner
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 26, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Aer Lingus says considering new bid from BA-owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus said on Monday it was considering a revised takeover approach from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) after the owner of British Airways made a third bid of 2.55 euros per share.

The Irish airline said the bid comprised an all cash offer of 2.50 per euros share and a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per share, and that it remained conditional on the recommendation of the board and receipt of irrevocable commitments from Ryanair and the Irish government, its two largest shareholders. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.