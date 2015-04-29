FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aer Lingus hopes IAG, Ireland talks to conclude in "short term"
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Aer Lingus hopes IAG, Ireland talks to conclude in "short term"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus is “hopeful” that talks between its suitor British Airways-owner IAG and the Irish government, one of its biggest shareholders, will conclude in the short term, its executive counsel said on Wednesday.

The Aer Lingus board repeated its support for IAG’s 1.36 billion euro approach, first given in January, but provided no further update on the takeover in its first quarter results published earlier on Wednesday.

The process is currently stalled pending a decision by the Irish state on whether to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, a condition of the deal.

Executive counsel Donal Moriarty said discussions between IAG and the Irish government’s review group were ongoing.

“That process isn’t completed yet and we don’t have an indication as to when it will be completed, but we’re obviously hopeful that it will be happen in the short term,” he told reporters on a call. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.