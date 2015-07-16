FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAG closes in on Aer Lingus as final conditions ticked off
July 16, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

IAG closes in on Aer Lingus as final conditions ticked off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG’s takeover of Aer Lingus moved closer to its conclusion on Thursday when the U.S. regulator gave its approval and the Irish carrier’s shareholders backed special resolutions linked to the deal.

Investors in Aer Lingus now have until 1600 GMT to accept IAG’s 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion) offer under an initial deadline.

IAG has already won the backing of the two biggest Aer Lingus shareholders, the Irish government and Ryanair, and must wait to see whether shareholder acceptance meets the 90-percent threshold level, which will spell the conclusion of the eight-month takeover process.

European competition officials approved the takeover on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.9195 euros Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
