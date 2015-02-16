FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aer Lingus names Stephen Kavanagh as new CEO
February 16, 2015

Aer Lingus names Stephen Kavanagh as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus named Stephen Kavanagh as its new chief executive, handing the chief strategy and planning officer the top job at the Irish airline as it negotiates its potential takeover by IAG.

Kavanagh will become chief executive from March 1, replacing Christoph Mueller, who the airline had already announced would step down later this month.

Aer Lingus has given its qualified backing to BA-owner IAG’s 1.36 billion euro takeover approach. A formal recommendation is subject to the Irish state selling its 25 percent holding.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
