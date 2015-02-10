FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

IAG boss Walsh to defend Aer Lingus bid before Irish lawmakers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) is to appear before Irish lawmakers on Thursday to defend its bid to buy Aer Lingus, a parliamentary spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The appearance by Dubliner Willie Walsh, which will be broadcast live, will be the most high-profile public attempt by IAG to convince sceptical Irish voters and politicians about the merits of the bid for the Irish airline, which trade unions have said could lead to route closures and job losses.

The Aer Lingus board recommended IAG’s 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) offer last month, subject to the agreement of the Irish state to sell its 25 percent holding.

A government committee is to meet executives from IAG, including Walsh, on Wednesday for a private meeting on the bid. Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Irish Independent on Monday that the government had not yet made a decision on whether to back the bid. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)

