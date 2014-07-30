Aer Lingus reinstates profit guidance on recent strong trading

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Irish airline Aer Lingus reinstated its 2014 profit guidance, six weeks after it downgraded it, saying that recent trading trends would help it meet the target after all.

Aer Lingus said on Wednesday that it once again expected 2014 operating profit to be at least in line with the 61.1 million euros ($81.9 million) it made last year.

The company in June downgraded that profit forecast by 10 to 20 percent, warning that the threat of further strikes by cabin crew had damaged its bookings for the next few months.

Aer Lingus said operating profit rose 33 percent to 38.7 million euros in the second quarter, despite a 10 million euro hit from the impact of industrial action. ($1 = 0.7459 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)