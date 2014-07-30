FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aer Lingus reinstates profit guidance on recent strong trading
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 30, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Aer Lingus reinstates profit guidance on recent strong trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Irish airline Aer Lingus reinstated its 2014 profit guidance, six weeks after it downgraded it, saying that recent trading trends would help it meet the target after all.

Aer Lingus said on Wednesday that it once again expected 2014 operating profit to be at least in line with the 61.1 million euros ($81.9 million) it made last year.

The company in June downgraded that profit forecast by 10 to 20 percent, warning that the threat of further strikes by cabin crew had damaged its bookings for the next few months.

Aer Lingus said operating profit rose 33 percent to 38.7 million euros in the second quarter, despite a 10 million euro hit from the impact of industrial action. ($1 = 0.7459 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.