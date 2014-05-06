FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aercap mandates banks for US$2.6bn high-yield bond
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Aercap mandates banks for US$2.6bn high-yield bond

Natalie Harrison

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Aircraft leasing company Aercap Holdings has mandated banks for a US$2.6bn three-tranche senior unsecured high-yield bond, which will finance the acquisition of International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC), a subsidiary of American International Corp.

UBS and Citi are joint physical bookrunners on the deal, which comprises three, five and seven-year bullet tranches.

The bond is expected to price later this week following investor meetings to be held in New York on Wednesday, and Boston on Thursday. An investor call will also be held on Wednesday.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC and RBS are joint bookrunners.

The proposed debt would be issued by AerCap Ireland Capital Limited (Irish Issuer) and AerCap Global Aviation Trust (Delaware Issuer), both wholly owned subsidiaries of AerCap, and will benefit from a full and unconditional, joint and several guaranty of the parent company and various other subsidiaries, according to Fitch. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.