FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital in $575 mln hedging deal on half of AerCap stake
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital in $575 mln hedging deal on half of AerCap stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital has entered into a $575 million hedging deal on half of its stake in AerCap Holdings, the Emirati investment company said on Wednesday.

Waha will use the money to repay debt and fund new investments, according to a company statement to Abu Dhabi’s bourse.

AerCap Holdings, in which Waha was its largest shareholder, bought American International Group’s aircraft leasing business in a $5.4 billion cash and share deal that was completed in May. This deal reduced Waha’s stake in AerCap to 14.1 percent from 26.3 percent.

The hedging agreement locks in the value of half the shares Waha owns in AerCap at a minimum $42.39 each, up to a maximum $61.23.

AerCap’s shares ended Tuesday at $49.17. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.