Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital in $575 mln hedging deal on half of AerCap stake

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital has entered into a $575 million hedging deal on half of its stake in AerCap Holdings, the Emirati investment company said on Wednesday.

Waha will use the money to repay debt and fund new investments, according to a company statement to Abu Dhabi’s bourse.

AerCap Holdings, in which Waha was its largest shareholder, bought American International Group’s aircraft leasing business in a $5.4 billion cash and share deal that was completed in May. This deal reduced Waha’s stake in AerCap to 14.1 percent from 26.3 percent.

The hedging agreement locks in the value of half the shares Waha owns in AerCap at a minimum $42.39 each, up to a maximum $61.23.

AerCap’s shares ended Tuesday at $49.17. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)