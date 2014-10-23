FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. judge grants broadcasters preliminary injunction blocking Aereo from retransmitting programs
October 23, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. judge grants broadcasters preliminary injunction blocking Aereo from retransmitting programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - * U.S. judge grants broadcasters a preliminary injunction barring aereo from

retransmitting programs to subscribers while programs are still being

broadcast -- court ruling * U.S. district judge alison nathan in Manhattan says broadcasters can now

demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits * Judge says balance of hardships tips in broadcasters’ favor, and an

injunction would not hurt the public interest * Judge says plaintiff broadcasters are entitled to a nationwide preliminary

injunction

