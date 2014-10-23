FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcasters win preliminary injunction against Aereo
October 23, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

Broadcasters win preliminary injunction against Aereo

Andrew Chung

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - A New York federal judge on Thursday officially barred embattled video streaming company Aereo, Inc from transmitting the programs of television broadcasters as they are being shown.

The ruling was another major win for the broadcasters, after the U.S Supreme Court in June said Aereo violated their copyrights in retransmitting programming to its subscribers’ devices via the Internet.

Aereo, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said, “cannot claim significant hardship if an injunction issues, while Plaintiffs can still claim harm if an injunction does not issue.”

The Supreme Court ruled on June 25 that the company had infringed broadcasters’ copyrights by capturing live and recorded programs through antennas and transmitting them to subscribers who paid $8 to $12 a month.

The decision was a victory for broadcasters including CBS Corp, Comcast Corp’s NBC, Walt Disney Co’s ABC and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s Fox, which Aereo did not pay for programming.

The case is American Broadcasting Cos et al v. Aereo Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-01540.

Reporting By Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

