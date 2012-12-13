FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Court rejects Ryanair appeal over Aer Lingus probe
December 13, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Court rejects Ryanair appeal over Aer Lingus probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected an attempt by Ryanair to block regulators investigating the budget carrier’s minority shareholding in Irish rival Aer Lingus.

Ireland’s Ryanair, Europe’s largest budget carrier, argued that it was not within the UK Competition Commission’s jurisdiction to investigate its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus.

The failed appeal runs alongside a fresh takeover bid from Ryanair for Aer Lingus - made in June - as it continues its pursuit of Ireland’s 75-year-old former flag carrier.

Britain’s Office of Fair Trading (OFT) previously ruled that Ryanair’s ownership of a minority stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus threatened competition in the British airline market and asked the Competition Commission to consider sanctions.

The Competition Commission - unlike the OFT - has the power to force Ryanair to divest its stake.

Ryanair mounted a public takeover for all of Aer Lingus in October 2006, but the European Commission investigated the bid and decided to prohibit it in June 2007.

The commission ruled, however, that Ryanair could not be forced to sell its stake, since Ryanair did not have control of Aer Lingus.

