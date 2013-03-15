FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court ruling gives Aer Lingus room to boost dividends
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 15, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Court ruling gives Aer Lingus room to boost dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - A court ruling will allow Aer Lingus to increase reserves that can be distributed to shareholders, the Irish airline said on Friday.

The ruling in Ireland’s High Court means the trustees of an employee pension scheme that is in deficit will not be able to limit the distribution of funds to shareholders, Aer Lingus said.

The airline said it could increase its distributable reserves to 542 million euros ($704 million) from the current 42 million, boosting the pot from which it could pay future dividends.

Aer Lingus shares were up 4.3 percent at 1.33 euros at 1234 GMT, compared with a rise of 0.3 percent on the broader Irish index.

$1 = 0.7704 euros Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.