Ryanair says expects new IAG bid for Aer Lingus this week

DUBLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus’s largest shareholder Ryanair on Tuesday said it expects International Airlines Group to make a new bid for the former Irish flag carrier within days.

Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told journalists in Dublin that it expects a bid this week, adding that Ryanair has no particular concerns about British Airways owner IAG taking over Aer Lingus.

Jacobs said that Ryanair has not been approached directly by IAG about its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)