EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators to approve 1.3 bln euro IAG, Aer Lingus deal - source

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - IAG is set to gain European Union antitrust approval for its 1.3-billion-euro ($1.45 billion) bid for Irish carrier Aer Lingus after improving concessions to ease competition worries, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“The concessions include giving up some airport slots in London and special prorate agreements with rivals,” the source said.

Prorate deals typically allow competing airlines to obtain favourable terms allowing them to carry passengers on connecting flights in order to feed into the rivals’ own flights.

IAG had previously offered only prorate deals but was forced to bump up concessions after the European Commission said these were not sufficient. The EU competition authority is scheduled to rule on the IAG takeover bid by July 15.