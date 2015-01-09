Aer Lingus rejects revised approach from BA owner

LONDON (Reuters) - The owner of British Airways said on Friday that Aer Lingus had rejected a revised takeover approach valuing the Irish airline at 2.40 euros per share.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia, said it had made a renewed approach, lifting the cash offer to 2.40 euros from its earlier 2.30 euros.

“There can be no certainty that any further proposal or offer will be forthcoming,” it said. “A further statement will be made if and when appropriate.”

Aer Lingus said in December it had rejected a takeover approach from its larger rival, which is keen to gain control of its highly coveted runway slots at London’s Heathrow Airport. It said the offer undervalued the business.

Shares in Aer Lingus last traded up 10 percent on Friday at 2.50 euros on speculation of a renewed bid.

Buying Aer Lingus would give British Airways more take-off and landing slots at Heathrow, its home base and a top European hub for profitable long-haul routes which is operating at close to capacity, preventing BA from adding more flights.

IAG’s chief executive, Willie Walsh, knows Aer Lingus well. He started his career as a pilot there and was the former national carrier’s chief executive between 2001 and 2005.

But any acquisition of Aer Lingus would need the backing of budget airline Ryanair, which still holds a 29.9 percent stake in Aer Lingus after three failed takeover attempts, and the Irish government which owns 25 percent.