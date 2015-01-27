FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aer Lingus recommends $1.5 bln offer from BA-owner IAG
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Aer Lingus recommends $1.5 bln offer from BA-owner IAG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus’s board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the Irish airline said on Tuesday.

The new proposal by the owner of British Airways, its third in six weeks, is worth 2.55 euros per share, up from a previous 2.40 euros, and includes a cash offer of 2.50 per euros share and a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per share.

Aer Lingus said its recommendation is subject to being satisfied with how IAG proposes to address the interests of the relevant parties, its two largest shareholders, budget airline Ryanair and the Irish government. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.