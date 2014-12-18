Breakingviews: Aer Lingus attractive yet tricky target for IAG

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aer Lingus is an attractive but tricky target for British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG). The Dublin-based airline is operationally strong, holds coveted usage rights at BA’s Heathrow base and is growing on lucrative routes in between the British Isles and North America. Nailing a deal will mean overcoming an unwieldy shareholder structure and multiple anti-trust concerns.

IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh knows what he would be getting. He used to be chief executive of Ireland’s flag-carrier. Aer Lingus has made an operating profit since 2010. At 8.4 percent, its margin was twice that of Germany’s Lufthansa in the first nine months of 2014. Long-haul passengers on routes between Europe and North America rose by a quarter in the same period. It has 572 million euros of net cash. This does not look a risky deal.

On top comes a valuable non-financial asset: more than 300 take-off and landing slots at London’s highly congested Heathrow airport and BA’s central hub. Industry estimates value a daily slot at 5 to 15 million pounds per year. BA needs more capacity for further growth. But any extension of the airport is years away if it happens at all.

At an enterprise multiple of 3 times next year’s EBITDA, Aer Lingus is among Europe’s cheapest carriers, trading on a 23 percent discount to peers, Thomson Reuters data show. This reflects a thin free float and intricate ownership structure, which makes obtaining control a challenge. Michael O‘Leary, chief executive of Ryanair and Walsh’s arch rival, is Aer Lingus’ biggest shareholder. The U.K. Competition Commission has obliged Ryanair to reduce its 29.9 percent holding to 5 percent, but Ryanair is resisting. This is a situation where Ryanair’s new cuddly persona may take a back seat.

As for competition, IAG’s market share at Heathrow already stands at 50.6 percent and would rise by 3.5 percentage points in a deal. When BA acquired rival BMI in 2012, regulators forced the sale of some slots. The overlap in North American long-haul will be a beacon for regulators. Willie Walsh has made his name as a canny negotiator internally and externally. Buying the airline where he established himself may be his ultimate challenge.

CONTEXT NEWS

- International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) on Dec. 18 said the board of Dublin-listed Aer Lingus had rejected a takeover proposal from its larger London-listed rival.

- The approach, first reported by the Financial Times, pushed Aer Lingus shares up 14 percent, although the stock slid back to close up 9 percent at 1.986 euros.

- A deal would give IAG, owner of British Airways, additional slots at Heathrow Airport, the main BA hub in London which is operating close to capacity.

- Aer Lingus said the approach was rejected because it “fundamentally undervalued” the business.

- “The board confirms that on 14 December 2014 it received a preliminary, highly conditional and non-binding approach from IAG.”

- Financial Times article on.ft.com/1xstmdj (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)