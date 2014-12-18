British Airways-owner IAG says Aer Lingus rejects approach

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said it had approached Aer Lingus about a takeover bid, which was rejected by the Irish company’s board.

IAG said in a statement on Thursday that it was issuing the statement in response to the recent movement in Aer Lingus’s share price, which were up as much as 15 percent earlier in the day following reports of a bid.

“There can be no certainty that any further proposal or offer will be forthcoming,” IAG said in its statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)