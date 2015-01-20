FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland to weigh IAG bid for Aer Lingus with 'great caution'
January 20, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland to weigh IAG bid for Aer Lingus with 'great caution'

DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Irish government will “exercise great caution” in evaluating whether a bid for Aer Lingus by the owner of British Airways is in the country’s best interest, its transport minister said on Tuesday.

The Irish government is the second largest shareholder in Aer Lingus with 25 percent, a stake it maintained when it privatised the airline in order to ensure it continued to provide connectivity to Irish cities.

British Airways owner International Airlines Group has had two bids for Aer Lingus rejected in recent weeks and is widely expected to submit a third bid, although it has declined to comment on its plans.

“Should such an offer be made, we will take great care and exercise great caution in examining the pros and cons to Ireland of such an offer,” Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe said in the text of a speech to be delivered to parliament. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Tim Hepher)

