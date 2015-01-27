FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish govt to discuss Aer Lingus proposal with IAG "in coming days"
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Irish govt to discuss Aer Lingus proposal with IAG "in coming days"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Irish Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday the government would engage with British Airways owner IAG in the coming days on the terms of its proposed new offer for Aer Lingus.

“There are important considerations to be taken into account in addition to price, competition, connectivity and jobs among those criteria,” he said in a statement. “We will engage with IAG on these issues in the coming days.”

Aer Lingus’s AERL.I board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) ICAG.L, the Irish airline said earlier on Tuesday.

Aer Lingus said its recommendation is subject to being satisfied with how IAG proposes to address the interests of the relevant parties, its two largest shareholders, budget airline Ryanair RYA.I and the Irish government. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.