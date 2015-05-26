FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish PM expects decision on Aer Lingus sale later on Tuesday
May 26, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Irish PM expects decision on Aer Lingus sale later on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - The Irish government expects to make a decision later on Tuesday on the potential sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia which launched a takeover bid for the Irish carrier in January.

Cabinet ministers began to discuss the offer earlier on Tuesday after receiving a report by an advisory group and will reconvene at 1715 GMT.

“The (transport) minister briefed the cabinet on a number of changes since this was first discussed. We have not finished our deliberations but I would expect to conclude them this evening,” Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

