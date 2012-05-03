Aer Lingus warns of limited visibility in H2

DUBLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Irish airline Aer Lingus’ performance in April was lower than expected and management have limited visibility about bookings in the second half of the year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Aer Lingus upgraded its 2012 operating profit forecast earlier on Thursday, saying it expected to match last year’s 49 million euros ($64 million) as higher revenue per passenger mile compensated for growing costs.

“We have limited visibility into the second half. For example our April traffic was a little bit lower than we expected,” Andrew Macfarlane told a conference call about its performance in the three months to March 31.

“Although we got off to a positive first quarter, the year is by no means in the bag.”

Macfarlane said he did not expect a resolution to talks on a 700 million euro deficit in its pension scheme any time soon.