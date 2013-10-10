Aer Lingus says staff may have to take pension cut

DUBLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus employees may have to take a reduction of up to a quarter on their pensions under a proposal by the fund’s trustees, the Irish airline said on Thursday.

The proposal could upset Aer Lingus’s attempts to plug a hole in the pension scheme and avert a possible strike, as trade unions want the airline to help make whatever contributions are needed to keep retirement benefits intact.

The pension scheme, which employees at Aer Lingus share with other aviation industry workers, had a deficit of over 700 million euros at the end of 2011.

Trustees of the Irish Airlines Superannuation Scheme (IASS) want Aer Lingus employees to take a cut of between 11 and 25 percent to their pensions, the airline said, adding it did not expect a final deal before the end of the year.

The airline’s shares have been weighed down in recent years by the threat of a large pension payout.

The pension regulator rejected an earlier Aer Lingus proposal to make a one-off payment of 140 million euros to the scheme.

Aer Lingus says it is not legally obliged to help fund the scheme, which covers both current staff and many former staff who have not yet reached pensionable age.