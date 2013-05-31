FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aer Lingus board backs 140 mln euro pension payout
May 31, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Aer Lingus board backs 140 mln euro pension payout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus’s board of directors has backed a proposal to make a once-off contribution of 140 million euros ($183 million) to employee pensions as part of a deal to avoid possible strikes at the Irish airline.

The deal aims to address a hole in a pension scheme which employees at Aer Lingus share with other aviation industry workers and which had a deficit of over 700 million euros at the end of 2011.

The threat of a large pay-out has weighed on the Aer Lingus share price in recent years.

The proposal will be put to shareholders following talks with unions and pension fund trustees and will be implemented if staff and union members also agree, Aer Lingus said in a statement on Friday.

Low-cost airline Ryanair, which owns 30 percent of Aer Lingus and this year failed in a third takeover attempt, has said it opposes a pension pay-out, but does not have enough votes to block it alone.

Britain’s Competition Commission is to rule by July on whether to force Ryanair to sell its stake in Aer Lingus due to competition concerns.

